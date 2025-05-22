Two members of the Israeli Embassy in the U.S. killed near Jewish museum in Washington

FBI agents cordoned off the scene in front of the Jewish Museum in the Capital. AFP

Published by Virginia Martínez 22 de mayo, 2025

Two members of the Israeli Embassy in the United States were killed near a Jewish museum in Washington Wednesday night, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims," posted X. "We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice."

We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 22, 2025

Tal Naim Cohen, spokesman for the Israeli Embassy in the capital, confirmed to the press that two diplomats were shot at point-blank range during a Jewish event at the museum.

The American Jewish Committee confirmed it was organizing the event.

"We have full faith in law enforcement authorities on both the local and federal levels to apprehend the shooter and protect Israel’s representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States," Cohen said.

Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar, also reacted and assured that his country will not give in to terror:

According to Fox News, the victims were a man and a woman. One of those killed was Yaron Lischinsky, an embassy analyst.

According to reports, the perpetrator of the attack is Elias Rodriguez, a young activist from Chicago who supports the Palestinian cause.