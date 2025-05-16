Concern over sharp rise in anti-Semitism on social media

Published by Leandro Fleischer 16 de mayo, 2025

In today’s hyper-connected world, social networks and digital platforms serve as a barometer for social and political tensions. The Internet Antisemitism 2024 report, published by Observatorio Web—a collaborative initiative of the Congreso Judío Latinoamericano (CJL), the Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas (DAIA), and the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA)—reveals a troubling rise in online antisemitism. This increase is particularly pronounced in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict that began on October 7, 2023, following the massacre carried out by the Palestinian terrorist group.

The report, which analyzed over 126 million pieces of content across platforms like X, Facebook, YouTube, Google, and various digital portals, highlights a new “floor” of hatred toward Jews—signaling a troubling turning point in the battle against online discrimination.

A widespread and sustained increase



The report notes that, for the first time, every platform analyzed showed an increase in anti-Semitic content, with social network X leading the trend—accounting for 19.64% of hate messages, a rise of 6.81 percentage points compared to 2023.

On Facebook, antisemitic content accounted for 11.52% of posts, while on YouTube, it made up 11.22% of comments. Even Google, typically less affected by short-term fluctuations, saw an increase of nearly two percentage points, marking 2024 as the year with the highest level of anti-Semitism since 2021.

The conflict in Gaza is identified as the primary catalyst for this surge in hatred, with nearly 90% of antisemitic messages related to Israel. A notable trend is the use of the term “Zionist” as a euphemism for Jews, employed to circumvent platform moderation. Although Meta and TikTok updated their policies in 2024 to tackle this issue, enforcement remains uneven, allowing much of the harmful content to persist online.

Dangerous narratives



One of the most disturbing findings is the frequent comparison of Israel’s actions to those of the Nazi regime—a narrative that trivializes the Holocaust and shifts the perception of Jews from victims to alleged perpetrators. On X, for example, phrases like “Israel became the worst reincarnation of Nazi Germany” and comparisons between Gaza and Nazi concentration camps are common. These expressions make up 12.76% of antisemitic messages and are often combined with traditional stereotypes, such as accusations of greed or global control, further reinforcing long-standing prejudices.

On YouTube, the top videos exhibit a lower level of antisemitism at 6.93%, but user comments reveal a much higher rate—11.22%—featuring conspiracy theories about Jewish wealth and Zionism.

In digital portals, Uruguay stands out for the fourth consecutive year as the country with the highest level of antisemitism in comments (30.73%), particularly on Montevideo Portal, where messages mocking Jewish physical traits or accusing the community of playing the victim were frequently recorded.

A landmark ruling against hate speech



The report also highlights a significant legal milestone in the fight against antisemitism: a ruling by Argentina’s National Federal Criminal and Correctional Court No. 12 ordering the Real Academia Española (RAE) to remove the definition of “judío/a” as “avaricious or usurious” from its dictionary. This definition, denounced by the CJL, DAIA, and the Association of Jewish Lawyers of the Argentine Republic (AAJRA), was deemed hate speech that perpetuates harmful stereotypes. Supported by international treaties such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the American Convention, the ruling sets an important precedent by acknowledging the power of language to fuel discrimination.

The role of platforms in content moderation



The report sparks a critical debate about balancing freedom of expression with the need to combat hate speech. Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of X in 2022, the platform’s limited regulation has enabled the viral spread of antisemitic messages. While Meta introduced stricter moderation policies, in 2025 it relaxed some restrictions, shifting the focus from fact-checking to “community notes,” a move that may further contribute to the spread of discriminatory content.

Towards a comprehensive approach



The report calls for a multidimensional approach to combat antisemitism, combining updated legislation, proactive judicial actions, and public policies that promote coexistence and diversity. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, Assistant Secretary-General of the UN, emphasizes the need for a global Action Plan—launched in January 2025—to monitor and address antisemitism in a coordinated and effective way.

Dr. Raheli Baratz from the World Zionist Organization emphasizes that hatred of Jews undermines the foundations of democracy, a threat exacerbated by algorithms that reinforce information bubbles.

In a context where antisemitism is deeply intertwined with geopolitical tensions and amplified by the digital landscape, the Web Observatory report serves as a wake-up call for governments, platforms, and civil society. Breaking down bubbles of intolerance and promoting a culture of dialogue are essential steps toward building fairer, more respectful societies, the study emphasizes.

Ariel Seidler, director of the Web Observatory, emphasized the importance of civil society organizations collaborating with Internet companies to monitor online hate speech. “In recent years, we viewed antisemitism in other regions as something distant and alien. Unfortunately, today these hateful messages are not only multiplying in volume but also reaching an ever-growing number of users,” he said.