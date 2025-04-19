'He is Risen': Trump sends Easter message focusing on Christian faith as national driver

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 18 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump sent an important Easter message on Good Friday, emphasizing the Christian faith as a national driving force.

In his message, the president addressed American Christians and Christians around the world, highlighting the spiritual significance of the passion of Jesus Christ just two days before Easter Sunday.

"On Easter Sunday, we celebrate His glorious resurrection and proclaim, as Christians have done for nearly 2,000 years, He is risen," President Trump said in a video shared on social media.

"Through the pain and sacrifice of Jesus on the cross, we saw God's boundless love and devotion to all humanity. And in that moment of His resurrection, history was forever changed with the promise of everlasting life," he continued.

“As we approach this joyous Easter Sunday, I want to wish Christians everywhere a happy, and beautiful, and blessed holiday. America is a nation of believers. We need God. We want God. And with His help, we will make our nation stronger...” –President Donald J. Trump ✝️ pic.twitter.com/f2jXqpobCK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 19, 2025

Later, the president called for national unity based on Christian values, recognizing the U.S. as a nation of believers.

"As we approach this joyous Easter Sunday, I want to wish Christians everywhere a happy and beautiful and blessed holiday," Trump said. "America is a nation of believers. We need God. We want God. And with His help, we will make our nation stronger, safer, greater, and more prosperous, and much more united than ever before."

"Thank you to everyone, and have a really happy Easter," the president concluded.