Dreaming of joining the US Army? Here are the requirements
Serving in the U.S. Army is a goal many aspire to, requiring both physical fitness and the fulfillment of various entry requirements. However, for those dedicated to serving their country, it is a rewarding sacrifice that can lead to a distinguished and honorable career.
In the midst of ongoing conflicts around the world, such as the war between Ukraine and Russia and the persistent unrest in the Middle East, countries like the USA stand remain steadfast in strengthening their Armed Forces, to protect national sovereignty and ensure the security of their citizens.
In light of this challenging and uncertain global landscape, many individuals see it as an opportunity to receive top-tier training in military and defense fields, while also serving their nation.
If you or someone you know dreams of joining the U.S. Army, it's important to understand the entry requirements. Here's a closer look at what’s needed to pursue this path.
How to enlist in the U.S. Army?
Joining the U.S. Army is not for everyone. The institution has a highly selective and thorough admission process, ensuring that only those who are truly committed and possess the best qualities are chosen to serve the nation.
To join the U.S. Army, an applicant's suitability is crucial to enduring the rigorous demands of military training.
U.S. Army enlisting requirements
To be admitted into the Army, applicants must fulfill several requirements, which are outlined below:
- U.S. citizens and foreign nationals with permanent residency or a Green Card can enlist in the Army. However, if you are a permanent resident you must: reside in the United States and be able to speak, read and write English fluently.
- Age: the Army applicant must be between the ages of 17 and 34.
- Live in the United States.
- To enroll you must have a high school diploma, but if you want to enter as an officer, you must have at least a college degree.
- It's important to note that enlisting in the Army is not a path to entering the country or obtaining a visa.
- Applicants must also take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), a test that evaluates your abilities and determines which areas of work you will be most effective in within the Army. A minimum score is required to qualify for enlistment.
- Pass a medical exam.