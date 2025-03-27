Who's invited to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's multi-million dollar wedding?

Published by Juan Peña 27 de marzo, 2025

Tycoon Jeff Bezos is getting married this summer in Italy with Lauren Sanchez, his partner of several years. It was expected that the guest list would be full of names known to the press and according to a preliminary list to which TMZ had accessit seems to be so.

Amazon's owner plans to tie the knot in June off the coast of Venice, Italy. Presumably, the ceremony and wedding will be held on his luxury boat, the mega yacht 'Koru.'

According to TMZ, the guest list features names such as Eva Longoria, Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and singer-songwriter Jewel.

In the case of Katy Perry, it is worth remembering that the pop singer was also chosen by Bezos' civilian space program to go to space on the next Blue Origin flight. Alongside her will also fly Lauren Sanchez herself, in a clear bid to show confidence to investors and shareholders.

Also joining the list are Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, along with Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner. While these individuals from the presidential circle are invited, there is uncertainty about whether the current president is also invited.

Jeff Bezos has tried to maintain a good relationship with President Trump, in the same way as the other leaders of Silicon Valley. The owner of Amazon attended several events and meetings at Mar-a-Lago hosted by Trump, in addition to being among the first major donors to the presidential inauguration last January.

An inseparable couple since 2019

Jeff Bezos isn't young, and this isn't his first time getting married, either. The 61-year-old entrepreneur was united in marriage to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019, when they separated.

It was that same year when, in an unexpected twist, he began dating Lauren Sanchez, 55, officially and publicly. According to media reports, Sanchez and Bezos had already been seeing each other since 2018, while the mogul was still married to Scott.

The change of partners was also a radical turn in some superficial aspects of Bezos, who began to boast in public of a luxurious pace of life together with his new partner. In May 2023, the couple committed to marriage.