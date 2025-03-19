Jeremy Boreing steps down from his role as co-CEO of The Daily Wire

Jeremy Boreing on the set of The Daily Wire. The Daily Wire

Published by Carlos Dominguez 19 de marzo, 2025

This Tuesday, The Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing announced that he will focus entirely on the company's creative projects and that he is abandoning his role as co-CEO of the conservative outlet.

Boering, who founded the company in 2015 alongside Ben Shapiro and Caleb Robinson, said he is turning his "full attention to creative and entertainment ventures for the company."

The outlet confirmed that Caleb Robinson will assume the CEO position on a full-time basis and will take over the day-to-day operations of the company.

Jeremy Boreing also said that "to get us to the heights we know we can achieve, we have brought in a world-class executive team that I am confident will thrive in taking us to the next level under Caleb’s ongoing leadership while I turn my full attention to creative and entertainment ventures for the company."

Boreing was executive producer of two hit documentaries starring Matt Walsh, host for The Daily Wire: "What Is a Woman?" and "Am I Racist?"