Spanish under Trump's lens: What will happen to the language of 57 million Americans?

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 8 de marzo, 2025

The United States is a graveyard of languages. It is a phrase that is repeated in many columns and reports that analyze the situation of minority languages in a country that has maintained the empire of English.

The graveyard is not an exaggeration. Not one member of the televised Soprano family was able to pronounce two words in a row in Italian. Nor do Mandarin or Cantonese stand out, Chinese languages with a smaller number of speakers, just a little more than 2 million in the country.

In this context, Spanish is the only one that has grown year after year and exponentially, even above the immigration figures. But after an election in which it became clear that the Republican Party is no longer that of the WASP electorate, President Donald Trump seems willing to go to battle against the language of Cervantes.

No official language until Trump

The United States, unlike most Western democracies, does not officially have a language for the nation. This is the case in some states that declare English, along with other co-official languages, the official language of the state. This has been the case since the founding of the country and until March 1, when President Donald Trump signed an executive order to make English the official language of the federal government, and the nation.

The president's executive order exempts federal agencies and institutions, as well as government-funded organizations, from offering translated alternatives to English in their content, procedures or any public-facing management. It thus reverses an order of former President Clinton who forced agencies to provide services in languages other than English.

For Donald Trump, this is a way of cohesionizing American society. "Establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication, but will reinforce shared national values and create a more cohesive and efficient society," reads the executive order signed last Saturday.

Sparks fly in Spain

This is not everyone's opinion. From the Instituto Cervantes, Spanish governmental organization that defends the use and learning of the language around the world, Donald Trump's decision has been harshly criticized. Not only for the latest executive order. Also for the absence, or deletion, of the Spanish version of the White House website.

Luis García Montero, director of the Cervantes Institute and poet with a career linked to the Spanish left, argued that the federal government's decision forgets that "it is not only about defending the prestige of the language, but also about not humiliating people for being migrants or poor."

The statements of the head of the Institute were pronounced in front of the Spanish monarch, Felipe VI, who in a more conciliatory tone declared himself surprised by the absence of a website in Spanish "Surely it will be temporary, because by force of the demoscopic and democratic facts it will end up being the second most used language and with political influence," said the monarch in the same act in February.

Spanish, the language of 14% of the population Spanish is the second most spoken language in the United States. According to 2022 Census data, approximately 43.4 million people over the age of five speak Spanish at home, representing 13.7% of the country's total population. Figures from the Hispanic Council bring the number of speakers to 58 million.



In addition, it is estimated that around 8 million students are learning Spanish in the United States, reflecting its growing importance in education.



In terms of language proficiency, 71.6% of the Hispanic population spoke Spanish at home in 2017, according to the US Census Bureau.



However, it is important to note that while many Spanish speakers are bilingual, there is a significant proportion who have limited English proficiency, which can affect their access to services and opportunities.



Geographically, the states with the highest percentage of Spanish speakers include Texas, where 12% of residents use Spanish at home and have English proficiency below "very good," followed by California (11.9%) and Florida (9.2%).





For the Hispanic Council, a think tank dedicated to the Hispanic presence in the United States, Donald Trump's decision is "symbolic." Andres Laguna Martino, coordinator and spokesman for the organization assures Voz that the executive order is "in tune with President Trump's discourse of appealing to and defending traditional American values."

And if such a decision is symbolic, it is because Hispanic identity is not yet anchored to US institutional culture, which still leaves a lot of work for Spanish-language advocacy groups. Andres Laguna and the Hispanic Council lament that this is the case. Hispanic culture has a foundational role in the United States and current data on Spanish usage supports this claim. "More than 90% of schools, administered at the local level, have Spanish programs and there are more than 8 million Spanish students throughout the territory," recalls Laguna, who says that despite the executive order, Spanish "is in very good health in the United States."

With these data it is difficult to imagine a future in the country without Spanish, despite the symbolic importance of Trump's order. It could hinder procedures for immigrants who do not master the language, but not slow down its progress. Especially in the private of each family. "71% of Hispanics use Spanish to communicate in the family environment," Laguna Martino says.

"Spanish will not stop being spoken in the United States. We are convinced that it will continue to be a vehicular language in the United States in the political, commercial, diplomatic and social spheres," concludes the expert.