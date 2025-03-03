Voz media US Voz.us
A 3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles

The earthquake, whose epicenter was located in Burbank, caused "slight shaking" in residential areas.

Area affected by the earthquakeUS Geological Surveys.

Israel Duro

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake, with its epicenter in Burbank, "slightly" shook the Los Angeles area overnight on Sunday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the "weak shaking" was felt across a much wider region of southern California, including the rest of the San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles Basin and the San Gabriel Valley.

"The feeling of a heavy truck hitting a building"

The intensity of such an earthquake can cause "light shaking" that may "disturb dishes and windows" and give the sensation that a heavy truck has struck a building.

As reported by Burbank Police, "a small tremor" was felt, but no emergency calls were received and there were no reports of damage as of about 10:30 p.m. (local time).

According to experts, the quake occurred in an area where seismic movements of that intensity happen approximately five times a year. In fact, many residents responded with jokes on social media after the word "earthquake" trended online.

