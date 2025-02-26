Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 26 de febrero, 2025

A group of dozens of Israelis filed a lawsuit against the Qatari news network Al Jazeera in a U.S. federal court for its favorable coverage of Hamas and for aiding it and other Palestinian terrorist groups during the Oct. 7 massacre and the war unleashed after the brutal attack perpetrated in 2023 in southern Israel.

Maurice Schneider, uncle of Shiri Bibas, the young mother kidnapped on Oct. 7 and killed in the Gaza Strip along with her two young children, confirmed to Israel Hayom that the lawsuit was filed in a Washington court and stated that "the cruel murder of Shiri, Kfir and Ariel at the hands of Gaza terrorists is an unimaginable atrocity that destroyed our family forever and caused pain to millions of people around the world. The barbaric kidnapping and murder of babies is unconscionable. Only pure evil can see a child as a threat or an enemy."

Schneider is also the brother of Margit Silverman, mother of Shiri Bibas, who was murdered in Nir Oz along with her husband Yossi, father of the young mother.

Shiri and her sons were buried this Wednesday in Israel. A crowd attended the burial and accompanied Yarden Bibas, husband of the young woman and father of Ariel and Kfir, who was also kidnapped on Oct. 7 and recently released as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

'We are determined to achieve justice'

Schneider added: "The punishment for murdering a baby in a civilized society is severe, and rightly so. Much more so when it involves kidnapping, torture and murder. We can never erase from our minds their suffering and the tortures they endured before they died at the hands of terrorists. No person with a modicum of humanity could ever do that. While no legal claim can ever remove the pain and trauma of losing our loved ones in this way, we are determined to achieve justice and bring to justice those responsible for these heinous crimes."

Terrorists disguised as journalists

The lawsuit also claims that several members of the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations were employed as journalists by Al Jazeera and that some of them even participated in the Oct. 7 massacre.

The lawsuit adds that the Qatari media outlet conducted exclusive interviews with Hamas leaders, including those who ordered attacks against Israeli and American civilians.

According to the plaintiffs, Al Jazeera provided assistance and support to terrorist organizations in disseminating propaganda, recruiting members and inciting violence.

In addition, they target the U.S. affiliate of Al Jazeera, as according to the lawsuit it played an important role in supporting Palestinian terrorist groups.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, chairwoman of the Israeli civil rights organization Shurat HaDin, which was based on research conducted by attorney Jordan Cope from the pro-Israeli group Stand With Us.