Legendary MSG sports broadcaster Al Trautwig has passed away

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

Al Trautwig, a storied broadcaster and sportscaster who made a career at MSG passed away Sunday at age 68 after complications from his illness. AP confirmed from family sources that Trautwig was suffering from cancer.

The New York native, considered one of the nation's greatest sports voices, left the airwaves four years ago after MSG opted not to renew his contract in 2021.

He covered the Olympics 16 times for NBC, ABC and CBS. He began his career as a broadcaster of New York Apollo soccer games in 1978 for Adelphi's student-run radio station, WBAU, before rebroadcasting its games on WMCA radio after graduating.

The network issued a statement following his passing in which it noted that "Al was a staple of MSG Networks' Knicks, Rangers and Yankees coverage for more than 30 years, and his passion for the teams he covered was undeniable. He leaves behind one of the great legacies in the history of sports broadcasting in New York. Our thoughts and prayers are with Al's family and friends."