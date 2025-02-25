Salvadoran gang member who has been deported 7 times and charged with murder arrested in Colony Ridge, Texas
Miguel Perez is a confirmed member of the international criminal organization Mara Salvatrucha. The arrest followed a chase that ended in a shootout.
Authorities reported that a Salvadoran gang member, identified as Miguel Perez, was arrested after a chase that ended in a shootout.
According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, the situation occurred after they received a call from a woman who said there were two suspicious men in her driveway located at 1800 Road 5740 in Colony Ridge, Texas, around 3 p.m.
It was apparently an altercation between the two men.
Similarly, Liberty County officials explained that Perez is a confirmed member of the gang MS-13. In addition, as explained Fox 26 Houston, it was learned that the man has been deported from the country at least seven times.
He also has an active warrant for his arrest in Maryland for aggravated assault. Breitbart News also indicated the man is charged with murder.
Earlier, Gov. Greg Abbott announced security operations in Colony Ridge. He maintained that the goal was to deal with criminals and illegal immigrants.
"Texas DPS Troopers & Special Agents are assisting Homeland Security Investigations, with an operation in Colony Ridge this morning," Abbott wrote on X.
Colony Ridge is being targeted today.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 24, 2025
Texas DPS Troopers & Special Agents are assisting Homeland Security Investigations, with an operation in Colony Ridge this morning.
They are targeting criminals & illegal immigrants.
I have worked with Tom Homan on this for months.