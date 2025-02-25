Salvadoran gang member who has been deported 7 times and charged with murder arrested in Colony Ridge, Texas

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

Authorities reported that a Salvadoran gang member, identified as Miguel Perez, was arrested after a chase that ended in a shootout.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, the situation occurred after they received a call from a woman who said there were two suspicious men in her driveway located at 1800 Road 5740 in Colony Ridge, Texas, around 3 p.m.

It was apparently an altercation between the two men.

Similarly, Liberty County officials explained that Perez is a confirmed member of the gang MS-13. In addition, as explained Fox 26 Houston, it was learned that the man has been deported from the country at least seven times.

He also has an active warrant for his arrest in Maryland for aggravated assault. Breitbart News also indicated the man is charged with murder.

Earlier, Gov. Greg Abbott announced security operations in Colony Ridge. He maintained that the goal was to deal with criminals and illegal immigrants.

"Texas DPS Troopers & Special Agents are assisting Homeland Security Investigations, with an operation in Colony Ridge this morning," Abbott wrote on X.