Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the Proud Boys, was arrested in the vicinity of Congress. A little more than a month after being pardoned by Donald Trump, the activist was arrested while participating in a demonstration. The cause was "simple assault" for having hit a person participating in an opposing demonstration. The incident took place at Union Station in Washington DC.

In September 2023, Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riots. While he did not directly participate, the judge found him guilty of "seditious conspiracy" and obstruction of a congressional proceeding. President Trump pardoned him just hours after returning to the White House in January 2025.

On this occasion, Tarrio was participating in a press conference along with members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. At one point, a protester put a cell phone near his face, to which he punched both the cell phone and the arm of the individual in question. As the latter said he wanted to press charges, Tarrio was arrested accordingly.

"Capitol Police officers immediately surrounded Tarrio, placed him in handcuffs and detained him," they reported from Politico.

"This is absolutely insane. Tarrio did nothing wrong. This is a set-up," Proud Boys member Joe Biggs told The Hill.