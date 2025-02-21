Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

Actor and television host Daniel Bisogno, best known for his role on Ventaneando, died Thursday night.

The 51-year-old Mexican celebrity had been suffering from medical problems that worsened last September. Sources close to him reported that, precisely, the cause of his death would have been "complications" derived from a liver transplant he underwent at that time.

"Your laughter, your talent and your passion illuminated our screens and hearts. Today it is our turn to say goodbye to you, but your essence and your voice will live forever in every memory, in every shared story and in every moment," wrote Azteca, the channel where he worked.

His former colleague on Ventaneando Pati Chapoy was the first to make public the death of El Muñeco, posting on X: "With immense sadness I inform you that Daniel Bisogno has passed away."

Television presenter Aurora Valle also took to social media to say goodbye: "I am overcome with memories and nostalgia, but above all a huge sadness... I am left with all the good and fun we lived together for many years... Muñe rest in peace."