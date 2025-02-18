Angy Morad, Miss Asia World 2017, died after giving birth

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

Angy Morad, Miss Asia World 2017, died at the age of 33 after giving birth to her second child. The information was confirmed by her family via social media.

The mother of the also actress, Annie Orfali, explained that Morad suffered from an infection that turned into pneumonia and that she decided not to be treated for fear of the possible results of taking the medication.

"For God's sake, you left without saying goodbye to me, and you didn't let me be with you in your most difficult days," the mother wrote on her Instagram account.

The model was born in Damascus, Syria, in 1992. In addition to being a model, she participated in several television series. She had another four-year-old daughter with her husband, Samer Hakky, as recalled by the newspaper El Mundo.

The Miss Asia World 2017 pageant was held on May 21, 2017 in Beirut, Lebanon. In this second edition of the contest, 18 candidates from different Asian countries participated. The winner was Angy Morad from Syria.

The Miss Asia World is independent and unrelated to other pageants such as Miss Asia Pacific International, Miss Asia or Julia Morley's renowned Miss World.