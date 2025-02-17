San Diego immigrant shelter shuts down following a decline in illegal border crossings since Trump took office

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

A shelter for immigrants in San Diego will cease operations due to a decrease in new arrivals of illegal immigrants following the Trump administration's elimination of the CBP One application.

The Jewish Family Service of San Diego, which has managed the shelter for over six years, announced the closure of its facilities. According to the organization, the decision is a result of changes in funding and immigration policies under the current federal administration.

The FEMA-funded shelter

The shelter, which provided medical care, food, legal support, and assistance with travel coordination, has not received any migrants since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

In addition, the organization stated that it did not receive part of the $22 million allocated last year through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Shelter and Services Program.

Michael Hopkins, executive director of Jewish Family Service, noted that the organization had been preparing for these changes and, despite the shelter closure, will continue to provide legal assistance to immigrants. This includes deportation defense, support for students and faculty at local universities, and counseling for DACA recipients.

"Our team and volunteers have stepped up free legal immigration services, especially for those who do not have legal status in our community," the organization stated.