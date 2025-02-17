South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, 24, found dead at her home

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, 24, was found lifeless at her home in Seoul last Sunday. While the cause of her death has not been disclosed, police reported that no signs of violence were found at the scene.

According to investigators, the actress's body was discovered by a friend. After finding her unresponsive to attempts at resuscitation, the friend called 911, and police arrived shortly thereafter.

Child star

Born in 2000, Kim Sae-ron began her acting career at a young age. Her early roles quickly established her as a child star, earning both public and critical acclaim. Notably, she gained international recognition for her role as an orphaned waif in the 2009 film "A Brand New Life," which led to an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Despite her young age, Kim quickly ventured into a variety of genres. Just a year later, she appeared in the action hit "The Man from Nowhere." In 2012, she starred in the mystery thriller "The Neighbors," followed by the 2014 drama "A Girl at My Door," along with other roles in both film and television.

A drunken accident ruined her career

However, in April 2023, Kim's career came to a halt after she was found guilty of drunk driving by a Seoul court. The actress had crashed her vehicle in the South Korean capital a year earlier. While she avoided jail time, she was fined approximately $14,000.

Her last known role was in Netflix's 2023 K-drama "Bloodhounds."