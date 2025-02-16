These are the top ten most dangerous cities in the country

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 16 de febrero, 2025

Neighborhood Scout released new data revealing the names of "the most dangerous cities" in the country. Two Alabama locations are on the list that compiles the highest rate of violent crime nationwide.

The data is based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents in cities with 25,000 or more residents. According to the text, violent crime is considered attacks such as "rapes, armed robberies and aggravated assaults."

"Definitive" data used

According to the NeighborhoodScouts page, the crime data "is always the most recent final, non-preliminary data classified by the FBI." That is, it is the most up-to-date and verified data available "with complete national coverage."

"Because the FBI has to work out problems with data and information, there is always an 8-10 month lag after the close of a calendar year before that year's data can be published as final, not preliminary. For example, the crime analysis currently on the site represents incidences that occurred in 2023. The FBI released the raw 2023 crime data in the fall of 2024. Our team re-ran the analyses, updated the models and quality checked before releasing the new updated data in January 2025."

"The FBI will release 'final, not preliminary' crime data for calendar year 2024 in fall 2025. Until then, what we are using is the most recent data with full national coverage according to the FBI's database."

Top 10 most dangerous cities in the country

- Memphis, Tennessee: With a total of 69,842 recorded in the year, the probability of being a victim is 1 in 38 residents. The violent crime rate is 26.05 (per 1,000 inhabitants).

- Bessemer, Alabama: With a total of 2,566 crimes, it is the most dangerous city in the country. According to the study, the probability of being a victim of a violent crime in this place is 1 for every 42 inhabitants, and the crime rate - per 1,000 inhabitants - in this city is 23.57.

- Saginaw, Michigan: The violent crime rate is 23.27 - per 1,000 inhabitants - and the chance of being a victim is 1 per 43 people. The city recorded 1,978 crimes in one year.

- Monroe, Louisiana: In the city there were a total of 3.785 crimes in the year (the violent crime rate is 20.96 - per 1,000 inhabitants - and the chance of being a victim of a violent attack is 1 in 48 inhabitants. According to the study, "Monroe, LA was replaced by Bessemer, AL, falling from its two-year position as the number one most violent city in America to third."

- Detroit, Michigan: The probability of being a victim of crime in this city is 1 in 50 citizens. A total of 42,009 violent attacks were recorded and the crime rate - per 1,000 inhabitants - stands at 20.07.

- Alexandria, Louisiana: The violent crime rate is 19.72 - per 1,000 inhabitants - and the chance of being a victim is 1 in 51 people. In 2023, a total of 3,636 attacks were recorded.

- Little Rock, Arkansas: The chance of being a victim of a crime is 1 in 55 residents. In total, 14,852 attacks were recorded in 2023 and the crime rate was 18.03 (per 1,000 residents).

- Pine Bluff, Arkansas: The violent crime rate is 16.49 - per 1,000 inhabitants - and the probability of being a victim is 1 in 61 inhabitants. A total of 2,568 violent attacks were recorded in 2023.

- Birmingham, Alabama: 12,319 violent crimes were recorded in this city. The probability of being a victim of one is 1 per 64 people and the violent crime rate was 15.64 (per 1,000 population).

- Mobile, Alabama: The violent crime rate - per 1,000 inhabitants - in this city is 8.69 (it recorded 6,085 crimes in the year). The probability of being a victim of a crime here is 1 in 115 residents.