Trump administration fires more than a dozen immigration judges

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 15 de febrero, 2025

The Trump administration, amid its efforts to push forward with its immigration programs, fired more than a dozen immigration judges on Friday, an action that coincides with President Donald Trump's promise to cut the federal workforce.

According to Associated Press, a union official, Matthew Biggs, president of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, said 13 soon-to-be sworn-in judges and five assistant immigration judges were suddenly fired Friday without notice.

In addition to the 18 dismissed officials, two other judges were fired under similar circumstances last week.

As of now, it is unclear whether these judges will be replaced.

The firings come as asylum cases pending in U.S. immigration courts exceed three million.

According to Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Center, each immigration judge has at least about 4,500 cases pending.

The layoffs also come as the Trump Administration, with the support of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), are leading an effort to reduce the federal workforce and make the government less bureaucratic.