DOGE recovers $1.9 billion that was ’misplaced during the Biden administration’

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 15 de febrero, 2025

The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced Friday it had found $1.9 billion dollars that former President Joe Biden's administration had lost during his time in office. The agency, led by X owner Elon Musk, explained on social media that the money belonged to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

"$1.9 billion of HUD money was just recovered after being misplaced during the Biden administration due to a broken process. These funds were earmarked for the administration of financial services, but were no longer needed," the agency posted on its X account.

The announcement regarding the recovery of these funds came just hours after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator, Lee Zeldin, revealed in a video posted on his X account that his agency was working to recover $20 billion in climate funds that the Biden administration had approved just months before the end of his term. The EPA administrator also claimed that the past Democratic administration was grossly irresponsible in wasting taxpayer money.

The funds are available to the Treasury

Following the DOGE revelation, HUD Secretary Scott Turner explained in a video posted on his social media account that his agency is working alongside Musk to solve the issue as soon as possible and provide answers to the American people. Turner added that the $1.9 billion is already available for the Treasury Department to use.

Finally, the HUD secretary stated in his video that President Donald Trump’s administration will be detailed and meticulous with every dollar spent on serving America's urban, rural and tribal communities.