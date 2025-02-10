Trump proclaims February 9 as 'Gulf of America Day'

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump declared Feb. 9 as Gulf of America Day, the same day that he flew over it for the first time. The president signed this executive order on Air Force One, while en route to New Orleans (Louisiana) to watch Super Bowl LIX live.

The White House posted a video on X - the same one Trump shared on Truth Social- in which the president can be seen declaring the news inside the presidential plane.

"Air Force One is currently in international waters, the first time in history flying over the recently renamed Gulf of America," the White House wrote in the same post.

On January 8, after Congress certified Trump's election victory, the president announced that he would rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. "What a beautiful name. It's appropriate," he said. Days later, Google confirmed it would make the change on its Google Maps service.