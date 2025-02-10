Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

Agents with the US Border Patrol (USBP) in Michigan arrested a "leader of Gulf Cartel hitmen" during an immigration enforcement action last week.

The chief patrol agent of the Detroit sector, John Morris, published the news on his X account. There he revealed the arrest of Melquiades Salgado-Garza. Morris described the illegal alien as the head of hitmen for the Gulf cartel.

Gibraltar agents along with law enforcement partners arrested Melquiades Salgado-Garza, a leader of hitmen with the Gulf cartel. Salgado's criminal history includes felony charges for burglary, forgery and immigration. Our agents are making our communities safer. @USBPChiefRGV pic.twitter.com/ZZqtWuZVuE — Chief Patrol Agent John R.Morris (@USBPChiefDTM) February 8, 2025

According to the agent, Salgado's criminal history includes charges of serious felony charges for burglary, forgery and immigration.

In addition, the release notes the agents' efforts to make communities safer.

More arrests

Over the weekend, the Border Patrol also reported that agents assigned to the Sault Ste. Marie station (on the Canadian border) arrested a member of the violent Tren de Aragua gang.

The information was released through the Facebook account of the US Border Patrol. The publication, indicates that the gang member was attempting to recover a previously seized vehicle. But he was detained and turned over to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation.

So far in FY25, the USBP has arrested 174 illegal aliens with gang affiliations. In addition, the Facbeook release demonstrates agents' efforts to safeguard the public. "Our agents remain relentless in keeping dangerous criminals out of our communities."

These arrests are part of ongoing efforts to combat transnational criminal organizations operating in the United States. The Border Patrol says it will continue to enforce immigration laws and keep criminals and gang members out of communities.