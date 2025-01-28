Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, leader of Tren de Aragua in Aurora, Colorado, arrested

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

A leader of the Tren de Aragua gang was arrested Tuesday in the Trump administration's first immigration raids in New York, police sources confirmed to The New York Post.

They said the man is Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, leader of the Venezuelan criminal group in Aurora, Colorado. The 25-year-old criminal faces charges of kidnapping, robbery and threats.

The Post reported that his presence in the city that never sleeps remains unclear. He was found early in the morning by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at an apartment building on Ogden Avenue in the Bronx.

That Aurora complex became a symbol of the immigration problem, with Donald Trump pledging during his campaign, at a rally in Aurora, that he would deport illegal immigrant members of criminal groups. Once in the Oval Office, the Republican president designated the gang as a terrorist organization.

Noem, "making our streets safe"

The first raids in New York involved Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. "We are doing this right - doing exactly what President @realDonaldTrump promised the American people - making our streets safe," she posted on X.