FBI captures Arnoldo Jimenez, one of the ten most wanted fugitives

FBI agents arrested Arnoldo Jimenez on Friday night in Monterrey, Mexico. Jimenez, a suspected criminal on the FBI's list of the ten most wanted fugitives, is accused of murdering his ex-wife.

During an operation involving FBI delegations from Chicago, San Antonio, and LEGAT Mexico City, along with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, authorities located Jimenez in Monterrey and arrested him.

To help locate him, the FBI offered a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to his whereabouts.

He will now be transferred to the United States to stand trial for the alleged murder of his ex-wife.

According to the FBI, Jimenez allegedly murdered his then-wife on May 12, 2012, just one day after their marriage. He is accused of stabbing her to death and dragging her body into the bathtub of their Burbank, Illinois, apartment. Jimenez was added to the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitive list in 2019.