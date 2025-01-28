Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

The FBI has just crossed a name off its 10 most wanted list, a catalog that the agency publishes to seek the public's help in capturing dangerous criminals. Donald Eugene Fields II had been part of the infamous list since May 2023.

Fields II was born in 1964 in Kentucky. He worked as a tree trimmer, sold used cars on his own and owned a resale store. He resided in Franklin County, Mo., state where he was charged with sex trafficking of minors between 2013 and 2017.

He is alleged to have knowingly attempted to "recruit, entice, harbor, transport, provide, obtain, maintain, sponsor, and solicit a person he believed to be under the age of 18 and who would be forced to engage in a commercial sex act," the FBI states in its files on the fugitive. He is also accused of "rape, statutory sodomy, child sexual abuse, and witness tampering."

He has been missing since he absented himself from a court visit in March 2022, vacating his home as well. He faces both state and federal charges of trafficking and child molestation.

The FBI was offering $250,000 for information leading to his arrest, and warned that he "SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS."

'An everyday traffic stop'

The Lady Lake Police Department in Florida was responsible for his arrest. Sergeant Michelle Bilbrey stopped the vehicle he was in during a routine traffic stop shortly after 9 a.m. The office noticed that the license plate was not registered to the car, which ultimately led to the identification of Fields II.

"Sometimes, an everyday traffic stop turns into a real game-changer. This is a reminder that every officer, every day, is out there making a real difference," stated local Police Chief Steve Hunt.

"Every traffic stop is an opportunity for justice. What starts as a routine encounter can quickly turn into a pivotal moment, where an officer’s sharp instincts and dedication to service lead to a significant arrest," he added after praising the sergeant in charge of the stop.