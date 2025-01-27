Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 27 de enero, 2025

While many companies (Walmart, Ford, Boeing, Amazon, Target, McDonald's) are revising their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies, and the government is eliminating these departments from federal agencies, Disney has chosen to uphold and maintain its commitment to these programs.

In its recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Disney reaffirms that its DEI policies not only impact its board selection process but also play a role in determing the executive bonuses of top management, including CEO Bob Iger.

Disney is facing controversy

In its report, Disney highlights diversity as a "key" factor in evaluating its board members. According to the document, 50% of board members are considered "diverse," with 40% women and 30% "non-white." The company even classifies diversity as a "skill" on par with technical competencies such as finance and cybersecurity.

Some recent examples Disney cites as DEI successes include the production of Inside Out 2, the upcoming Deadpool/Wolverine crossover and the expansion of women's sports on ESPN.

But despite this, far more companies have moved away from this approach because it prioritizes characteristics such as race and gender over merit and professional experience. However, Disney continues to maintain that the diversity of its board should reflect the shareholders, employees, customers and communities in which it operates.