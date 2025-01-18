Los Angeles fires: Some residents allowed to return to their homes in Pacific Palisades and Altadena

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 18 de enero, 2025

With improved fire containment and decreasing winds, some residents are being allowed to return to neighborhoods devastated by the Palisades and Eaton fires.

As of this Saturday, the Eaton fire is 65% contained and improving. The Palisades fire is at 39% and also improving very significantly.

According to The Los Angeles Times, evacuated residents are now free to enter the northern part of the Topanga area of Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Cezanne Avenue. There, officials removed the security checkpoint that had been set up there.

Further south on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, a checkpoint on Viewridge Road was still in place as of 1 p.m. (PST) Friday. Only residents living south of the intersection were allowed to enter.

The residents allowed to return to their homes are the lucky ones. Just a day earlier, authorities warned that, across the board, it will take at least a week before evacuees can return to the remaining areas.

Power, gas and sewer lines are down, toxic waste is everywhere and there is a growing threat of dangerous landslides or mudslides, officials said in a news conference.