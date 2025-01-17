CNN to pay $5 million to Navy veteran after defamation verdict

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 17 de enero, 2025

A jury concluded on Friday that CNN did defamed US Navy veteran Zachary Young by suggesting he made improper gains during the 2021 military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

After several days of trial and more than eight hours of deliberation, the jury decided to award Young $5 million in compensatory damages for losses suffered. In addition, the network will face a second stage of the trial to define the amount it must pay in punitive damages.

Allegations and pleadings

The case revolved around a report aired in November 2021 on the program The Lead with Jake Tapper. In that segment, CNN claimed that Young charged exorbitant fees to evacuate people from Afghanistan, describing it as part of a "black market." Young argued that those statements were not only false, but also destroyed his reputation and business as a defense contractor. He further claimed that the coverage unfairly labeled him an "illegal profiteer" who exploited the desperation of at-risk Afghans.

During the trial, evidence was presented of internal messages among CNN employees that showed hostility toward Young. Some messages described him as a "s**tbag" and an "a**hole," while others revealed a deliberate intent to harm him, including one that said, "we're gonna nail this Zachary Young mf**er."

The impact on Young's life

Young testified that the accusations by CNN affected not only his professional career, but also his personal life. During his testimony, he became emotional as he described how the report damaged his marriage and reputation, even as he rescued 22 Afghan women in the midst of the chaos.

Although CNN issued a public apology in March 2022, several network employees testified in court that they did not consider such an apology necessary. Some defended the use of the term "black market" as appropriate, which escalated tensions during the court proceeding.

The jury's decision and next steps

Judge William S. Henry instructed the jury to consider factors such as willfulness and the magnitude when determining punitive damages. He also emphasized that additional compensation should not financially destroy CNN, but should be sufficient to punish and deter similar conduct in the future.

The jury must now decide the amount of punitive damages, which will set an important precedent in media-related defamation cases.