Italian photographer and publicist Oliviero Toscani has died

Italian photographer and publicist Oliviero Toscani, who became famous for his provocative advertising campaigns for the Benetton brand, died Monday at 82 after a long illness, his family announced.
Toscani announced in August 2024 that he suffered from amyloidosis, a rare and incurable disease that creates insoluble protein deposits in tissues, and explained then that he had lost 40 kilos in a year.
In addition to working with Benetton, Toscani was the designer of advertising campaigns for Esprit, Valentino, Chanel and Fiorucci.