Biden announced 100% federal coverage for 180 days to mitigate damage from California wildfires

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the federal government will "spare no expense" in supporting California's fight against the wildfires for 180 days.

"We’re doing literally everything we can at a federal level," Biden said during a briefing with administration officials on the crisis in Southern California.

The president, who will leave office next Jan. 20, said he spoke Thursday morning with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who asked for a significant increase in federal financial support from 75% to 90% to help the state with the fires. However, Biden said he would increase coverage to 100% for 180 days.

The president confirmed the move on X (formerly Twitter).

"I'm announcing that the federal government will cover 100% of the cost of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months. I’ve told the Governor and officials to spare no expense and do whatever they need to contain the fires and protect families," Biden said.

Biden's decision means that the federal government will fully fund priorities such as firefighter salaries well into the next administration, which will take effect after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has sharply criticized Newsom for his handling of the fires.

Trump's criticism of Newsom over his fire prevention system is not new. During his first administration in 2019, the president questioned Newsom and California officials for not doing controlled brush burns and allegedly not agreeing to deals to bring more freshwater to the Golden State.

On the other hand, Newsom has responded to Trump by accusing him of "politicizing" the fires.