Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 3 de enero, 2025

Wayne Osmond, the lead singer of The Osmonds, an American pop group composed of family members, passed away at the age of 73. The information was confirmed by his brother Merrill Osmond on his Facebook account.

Osmond passed away at a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a stroke..

"When I learned that my dear brother Wayne had a massive stroke my immediate response was to fall to my knees and pray for him to receive the assurance that his mission had been accomplished, and he was successful in this endeavor in many ways. I immediately drove to the hospital in SLC to see him and I was able to say my goodbyes," Merrill Osmond wrote in a brief statement.

"My brother Wayne endured much. He gave it his all. His legacy will go down as someone who was not only a genius in his ability to write music, but was able to capture the hearts of millions of people and bring them closer to God," he added.

Wayne Osmond was the fourth of nine siblings raised in a Mormon home in the town of Ogden, Utah.

AFP recalled that the siblings’ careers began in the 1950s when Wayne, Alan, Merrill and Jay joined together to form an a cappella singing quartet.

In 1961, the four brothers were discovered by a talent scout while singing from Disneyland, in California. From there they made to television and their popularity grew.

They were eventually joined by brothers Donny and Jimmy and sister Marie.

In 1971, the group reached the peak of their success with the release of the single "One Bad Apple." The song spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 100, according to People magazine.

Shortly thereafter, the band went their separate ways.

Wayne Osmond married former beauty pageant queen Kathlyn White, in 1974. They had five children.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1997 and lost almost all of his hearing as a result of the treatment.

In 2012, he had a stroke.