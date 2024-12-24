American Airlines resumes flights after suspending them due to "technical problems"

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 24 de diciembre, 2024

(UPDATE: This story updates the previous version that reported the suspension of flights) All American Airlines flights were grounded Tuesday morning across the country after the airline reported an alleged "technical problem." Hours later, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported the resumption of American Airlines flights.

The disruption comes on the eve of Christmas Day, one of the busiest air traffic days of the year.

As reported by Bloomberg, the world's largest airline may be experiencing a software problem calculating the weight and balance of flights. The airline did not confirm this and spoke of a "technical issue " in a response to a user posted on social media:

"Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination"

The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) issued a nationwide ground stop for all American flights at the airline's request beginning at 6:49 a.m. ET. It is scheduled to last until at least 8:30 a.m. ET, but could be extended.

American Airlines is reporting a technical problem and has requested that aircraft across the country be grounded, the FAA said in a statement.

Christmas Eve is one of the busiest days of the year, and the FAA expects about 30,000 flights on Dec. 24 among all carriers.

((This is a developing story))