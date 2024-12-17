Combination of the last two photos of the alleged killer by the NYPD. AFP

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 17 de diciembre, 2024

Briana Boston, the woman who was charged with threatening to replicate the crime that took the life of the UnitedHealthcare CEO has successfully raised more than $55,000 for her litigation in Lakeland, Fla.

The events date back to last week, when the woman got into a heated argument over the phone with agents of her health insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield. Boston, a mother of three, was berating the insurer for its treatment and lack of coverage.

In that discussion, Boston went so far as to mention the words engraved on the bullets with which, weeks earlier, Brian Thompson's killer ended the life of the UnitedHealthcare CEO: "Delay, Deny, Depose." Along with this, Boston threatened the insurer's agents that they, too, could end up just like Thompson.

Boston's words were not ignored. Police officers from the city of Lakeland, Fla., where Boston resides, showed up at the woman's home to question her about the call with the insurance agents. Following this, Briana Boston was placed under arrest for threatening health insurance workers. Boston was indicted on charges related to making threats of assault.

The judge imposed bail of $100,000, accepting the actions undertaken by law enforcement, which, due to the current context in the country, considered Boston's threats as serious. The mother of three assured that she is not a threat to anyone and that she does not possess firearms. The 10th Judicial Circuit U.S. Attorney's Office has not yet indicated whether it will prosecute Boston on the original charge.

The judge confined Boston to house arrest and GPS monitoring. She is allowed to leave the home to go to work, appear in court, attend appointments with lawyers and doctors, go to church and do a weekly grocery shopping trip.

Briana Thompson's case has come to affect a number of people and has had repercussions in the media. As can be seen on the fundraising website, Boston has raised more than ($55,000 at the time of publication) for her legal defense in this case.

On the fundraising site, the comments section is filled with messages of support for Briana Boston and her family. Many other messages are from citizens recounting their bad experiences with health insurance companies.

The messages of criticism are another testament to the support for the case of Luigi Mangione, the only suspect at the moment in the murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO in early December. Social media sites like TikTok and even forums like Reddit are full of pleas applauding Thompson's cold-blooded murder.