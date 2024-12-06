Senator-elect Bernie Moreno aims to eliminate subsidies for electric vehicles

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 6 de diciembre, 2024

Bernie Moreno, senator-elect of Ohio and former luxury car dealership entrepreneur reaffirmed his opposition to the tax incentives granted for electric vehicles (EV). He stated that one of his main objectives is to eliminate the credit of up to $7,500 for the purchase or lease of these cars.

Moreno said he considers the measure as "catastrophically stupid" and assured that the government should not "tell companies what to do or how to implement their strategies." He also criticized restrictions such as sales price limits and the exclusion of commercial vehicles:

"We don't need to give $7,500 to billionaires like Bill Gates to buy an EV (...) Let the market work; enough of the madness of government intervention."

"Car czar"

Moreno announced that he will seek to be the "car czar" in the Senate under President-elect Donald Trump's administration and criticized the position of senators like Elissa Slotkin, who defended incentives as a way to support the auto industry in the face of Chinese competition. Moreno called this position "nonsense" and argued that, if China is ahead in EV technology, the US should focus on areas where it has a strategic advantage, such as combustion engines and hybrids.

"Let the market decide what kind of cars consumers want. If it's electric, great, but we don't need to subsidize it."