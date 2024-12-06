Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 6 de diciembre, 2024

The Georgetown University, known for its prestigious Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, which trains diplomats and international leaders, has become a center for ideological indoctrination promoting an anti-Western and anti-Semitic agenda.

In a report published in the Washington Free Beacon, a Swedish military officer and diplomat who enrolled in the university for a master's degree because of his interest in transitioning from the military to the world of diplomacy, recounted his surprising and disappointing experience at the institution that trained such luminaries as Bill Clinton, a CIA director, the king of Spain and several heads of state, among others.

The military man maintained that during his first year at Georgetown he attended a mandatory course called Globalization: Intersocial Relations, in which the West was accused of having produced negative effects on the peoples of Asia, Africa and Latin America.

After Georgetown solicited online comments on the course, the diplomat wrote a public review with strong criticism, noting that students deserved a "serious" history class focused on the West and not on the evils of imperialism or colonialism.

"Privileged," "racist," "rapist," "Nazi"

It was not long before the Swedish military officer began to receive heated responses against him, accusing him, among other things, of holding such views because he was a "privileged" white man

.

The document in which the opinions were stated was deleted due to the controversy that arose from the Swedish military man's comment and the leadership of the master's program sent an e-mail condemning the "racist" comments and "hurtful" responses, in a clear reference to the diplomat's opinion.

Since then, his classmates began to harass him, accusing him of "ideological rape," "spiritual genocide" and "rapist," and he even received a blow to the head from a black student who called him a "fucking white guy." However, he decided not to report him because he had been told in the DEI Skills Clinic course not to report a man of color who commits a crime because the Police are racist.

The serviceman maintained that some of his fellow servicemen discouraged him from going to church because it would have made him a "Nazi."

The passivity - or complicity? of the authorities

The soldier commented that, during a meeting, George Shambaugh, director of the master's program, acknowledged to him that the course evaluation he had written was not racist or problematic. However, he did not agree to make a public statement about it.

The student then sent an email to the School of Foreign Service leadership team, criticizing, among other things, the lack of free speech. Shambaugh called his statements offensive and urged him to apologize, to which he agreed, but stood by his statement.

Tensions rose after the October 7 massacre

The military officer said that following the October 7 massacre, perpetrated by Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups in southern Israel, there was an increase in expressions of and actions against imperialism and colonialism and, as expected, their comrades celebrated the brutal attack since, according to them, it consisted of an act of decolonization.

In fact, just five days after the massacre, an event was held to honor the "martyrs" who participated in the attack and who died fighting Israeli soldiers. In addition, the Students for Justice in Palestine at Georgetown, a radical group that has supported Hamas, celebrated Keffiyeh Thursday, the headscarf used by Palestinian extremists to hide their faces and which has become a symbol of solidarity with the so-called Palestinian cause.

The Swedish student began to see the fear of Jewish students increase as the pro-Hamas demonstrations became more intense.

The situation generated great concern in the Jewish community, and in fact a meeting was held to address it. The serviceman commented that he, as a practicing Christian concerned about the welfare of his fellow Jews, attended the meeting and asked School of Foreign Service Dean Joel Hellman how he could allow himself to be called a racist under the guise of free speech but do nothing against those calling for the death of Jews. The answer surprised him: the dean argued that the other side was also "suffering" and was complaining as much as he was.

In fact, just weeks after the October 7 massacre, the School hired Aneesa Johnson as the "primary point of contact" for master's students on "all things academic." Johnson, however, has a documented history of strong anti-Semitic and anti-Israel remarks. Within days of her starting the role, Georgetown placed her on leave following complaints, claiming they were unaware of her past statements.

Another event that outraged the military man occurred when a newly converted Muslim who had been in the U.S. Army began posting anti-Semitic content in WhatsApp group chats. When confronted about it, Shambaugh downplayed the matter, saying that such postings were not problematic.

Changing U.S. policy from within

The Swedish military officer remarked that anti-Semitism at the Foreign Service School generates greater concern than others, as it trains officials who will be part of U.S. diplomacy and national security. And he added that his peers have expressed their intention to change U.S. policy from within.

In early November, Sylvia Yacoub, a career foreign service officer at the State Department, posted on social media that U.S. President Joe Biden was complicit in genocide in Gaza. In fact, during an ethics class, she said she would use her position to try to change the agency from within.

The military man's repeated criticism made his situation worse and even put his physical integrity at risk. In fact, he commented that he received death threats from some of his colleagues.

The military man pointed out that the problems came not only from the students, but also from the teachers. As an example, he said that the Prince Alwaleed Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding, owned by a Georgetown professor named John Esposito, invited Mohamad Habehh - a self-proclaimed "PR dude for Hamas" - to give a talk for the radical American Muslims for Palestine organization.

The center also employs Nader Hashemi, a man who has made no secret of his fascination with Hamas.

Fear grows among Jewish students

In the article, the Swedish military officer also noted that some Jewish students who participated in pro-Israel demonstrations received death threats from people who disrupted those rallies. However, in the face of the authorities' passivity, parents of students from the Jewish community began patrolling the campus themselves.

"As a military veteran myself, I proudly waved an IDF (Israel Defense Forces) flag at graduation in May in support of my brothers and sisters in arms who fight for a land that is as holy to them as it is to me. I found a small seed of consolation in how families from around the world who were attending the commencement were united in booing the Hoyas for Hamas who staged a walk-out. The American people, I thought to myself, ultimately will never allow themselves to be ruled by tyrants," he concluded.