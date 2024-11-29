Laurie Cardoza-Moore applaud's Australia and New Zealand's decision to bar Candace Owens from both countries

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 29 de noviembre, 2024

Evangelical leader and activist Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of the Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN), applauded New Zealand and Australia for barring anti-Semitic television host Candace Owens and called on the world's churches to excommunicate her.

"Candace Owens has verged into the abyss of blind Jew-Hatred, rooted in the sewers of historical Christian antisemitism which led to the death of millions of Jews in the name of Christianity. Her ideas are a lethal cocktail of conspiracy theories and heresy which has been rejected by almost every denomination in Christendom," Cardoza-Moore said.

The evangelical leader, who is also a film director and television host, added that the former The Daily Wire host "should be excommunicated by all Christians for her rabid Jew-Hatred and rejection of our Jewish roots."

"Let me be crystal clear, it’s time that churches close the doors on Candace. The Candace Owens we once knew - is no more, she has no more substance to share beyond her repugnant, unfounded and obsessive hate for God’s Chosen People. There is no place for Candace anywhere in the Conservative Christian World," said Cardoza-Moore.

Why Australia and New Zealand barred Owens



Owens was denied a visa to enter New Zealand, the news website Stuff reported this week, after Australia did the same last October.

New Zealand immigration authorities stated that "Under section 15(1)(f) of the Immigration Act, an individual may not be granted a visa to come to New Zealand if they have been excluded from another country," referring to the Australian government's decision not to allow her entry.

As mentioned, Australia had rejected Owens' visa application because of her anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, such as minimizing Nazi experiments conducted on Jews during the Holocaust.

PJTN's work



The nonprofit PJTN aims to educate Christians and promote worldwide support for Israel and Jewish communities.

PJTN has a successful television program called Focus on Israel and has been heavily involved in developing curricula for elementary and high schools in Florida and Tennessee to promote Judeo-Christian values, Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported.

Candace Owens' anti-Semitic history



Following the October 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas and other terrorist groups in southern Israel, Owens has voiced a series of conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic tropes that have generated outrage and even led to her dismissal from The Daily Wire.

The host argued, among other longstanding anti-Semitic beliefs, that Jews run the media.

Owens further said that "secret Jewish gangs" terrorize Hollywood.

The host also liked a post on the social networking site X that claimed Jews drink the blood of Christians.

Owens also expressed unfounded claims, such as that Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin was Jewish and that Sigmund Freud, known as the father of psychoanalysis, was a Kabbalistic pedophile.

The anti-Semitic television host also displayed a clear ignorance of Israel, claiming that the Muslim Quarter in Jerusalem’s Old City was so named because the Jewish state kept Muslim citizens confined there. However, the neighborhood was named during Ottoman Muslim rule, and there are no such restrictions on this population—many Muslims live outside that area. Furthermore, Owens failed to mention that the Old City also contains an Armenian Quarter, a Christian Quarter, and a Jewish Quarter.

Owens also claimed that Jews were responsible for the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

She further stated that "Zionists" and Jewish referents make up a satanic cult related to Frankism, a Jewish religious movement of the 18th and 19th centuries, centered on the leadership of the self-proclaimed messiah Jacob Frank, who lived from 1726 to 1791.

Owens also lashed out at Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known as the Lubavitch Rebbe, the last spiritual leader of the Chabad Lubavitch Hasidic movement, whom she called a promoter of hatred.