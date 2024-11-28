Senior NIH official who worked with Fauci on COVID vaccines: 'Why increase my risk of myocarditis?'

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 28 de noviembre, 2024

Although Donald Trump's team led by Robert Kennedy Jr. and Jay Bhattacharya has yet to officially take control of the nation's top health agencies, scandals over Anthony Fauci's handling of the pandemic, especially over vaccines, continue to surface. In the latest incident, a senior official at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) acknowledged that the policies to protect the population were "made up" and that he did not get vaccinated because of the cardiac risk and because it is not really known whether they work.

The unwitting confidant was Raja Cholan, who heads the Health Data Standards Branch of the National Library of Medicine within the NIH. During the conversation with a member of James O'Keefe's research team, Cholan also acknowledged that young people did not need to be vaccinated and that the vaccines reached citizens too quickly, so side effects will continue to appear for years to come.

'I don't even know if these vaccines prevent you from getting COVID'

Cholan noted that NIH health initiatives against COVID were "made up" and admitted his doubts about the vaccines' true efficacy: "I don't even know if these vaccines stop you from getting COVID. They don't." The executive acknowledged not having taken the last doses because "if I'm going to get COVID anyway, and I'm going to be alright, why increase my risk for the known myocarditis?" He also expressed doubts about the need for young people to put it on.

Moreover, Cholan hinted that it might even be dangerous to the health of those in their early 30s: "For people in their 30s and younger, it actually increases the risk of heart disease. The data show that.... I'm close enough to 30 that I don't want to have a heart attack." He added: "I probably shouldn't say this out loud," acknowledging the sensitivity of his statements about vaccine safety.

Pharmaceutical companies were the big beneficiaries

The only beneficiaries of Fauci's health policy, according to Cholan, were the drug companies, which pocketed millions of dollars for material that did not have sufficient safeguards: "The measles vaccine requires several rounds of approval, but the COVID vaccines sped through approvals so we all got our boosters. Pfizer and Moderna are just making a lot of money out of it."

In addition, Cholan drew links between NIAID and vaccine research funding: "There is some evidence that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ... may have funded Wuhan, a lab in Wuhan, China, to make COVID. That's where Fauci was the director. Just like they could have funded some labs to do vaccine and disease studies, like to prepare for an outbreak."

Upon the release of the recording, Cholan deleted his LinkedIn profile and declined to speak to O'Keefe's media outlet about his statements in the video. NIH also declined to respond.