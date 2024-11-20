Bud Light 2.0: Jaguar unveils new promotional ad with no cars and a man dressed as a woman

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

Jaguar generated controversy on social media for launching a new promotional ad described by some as a modern take on the "Bud Light moment." The ad - posted on X (formerly Twitter) - featured the brand's new logo with the slogan "copy nothing" and without showing a single car, while featuring a series of human models in brightly colored, extravagant outfits (including a man dressed as a woman).

Throughout the 30-second piece, slogans such as "create exuberant," "break moulds" and "live vivid" were used, raising red flags among many on social media. Some called the campaign a marketing ploy focused on the woke agenda and 'modernism' rather than selling cars.

"The new Jaguar is imaginative, bold and artistic (...) exuberant modernism."

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck reacted jokingly, saying, "This just made me want to sell my Jaguar and I don't even own a Jaguar." While columnist Jon Gabriel opined, "This is so the wrong timing for this... they have completely misread the moment. Bud Light 2.0."

Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, Space X and Tesla, responded to the post and asked the company, "Do you sell cars?" The brand responded, "Yes. We'd love to show to you. Join us for a cuppa in Miami on Dec. 2? Warmest regards, Jaguar."

In response to the criticism, Jaguar defended the campaign, arguing that the "story is still unfolding," and that the ad is "setting the stage" for what is to come.

The brand promised that in December, it will officially unveil "Copy Nothing," and assured that it seeks to reflect its new creative philosophy of "exuberant modernism." The brand's CEO, Rawdon Glover, stressed that this "complete reboot" seeks to recapture the brand's originality and appeal to a new generation of customers.

Likewise, the company stressed that this makeover is not just an aesthetic issue, but a complete reinvention that seeks to bring back the essence of the brand. Gerry McGovern, the brand's creative director, said, "The new Jaguar is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touch point. It is unique and fearless."

However, criticism of the direction taken by the brand suggests that Jaguar was not aware of what happened with Bud Light and Target, and may be taking more risk than they anticipate.