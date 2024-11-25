Listeria outbreak in California kills two babies, hospitalizes nine other people

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 25 de noviembre, 2024

A listeria outbreak has left two people dead and at least nine others hospitalized in California. The deceased are two infants, twins, who were infected along with their mother after ingesting products from Shang Food Inc, which were subsequently recalled.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued an alert on the 22nd warning of the recall of the company's products. They are precooked Asian-style meats, which carry a U.S.-made product label.

According to the CDC, the mother of the deceased twins was found to have traces of listeria in her medical specimen. But only one of the two babies tested positive, even though both died.

According to federal officials, the actual number of ill people in this outbreak is likely to be higher than reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known illness. This is because some people are recovering without medical care and are not being tested for Listeria.

In addition, recent illnesses may not yet have been reported, as it typically takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.