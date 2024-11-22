Conor McGregor convicted in Dublin for rape and must compensate victim with more than $250 thousand

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

This Friday, the Dublin High Court convicted mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor of rape and ordered him to pay damages of more than $250,000 to Nikita Hand for damages, following the accusation filed by the victim.

The defense of Nikita Hand had sought compensation of €1.75 million to cover physical, psychological and economic damages arising from the incident. However, the court set the compensation at €248,603.60 (over $258,000), which includes general damages, special damages and medical expenses, without considering exemplary or aggravated damages.

The decision was made by a jury of eight women and four men, which backed the plaintiff's version in the civil trial and closes a trial that spanned weeks, during which testimony, medical evidence and video surveillance footage of the place where the events occurred were analyzed.

McGregor avoids prison

Although the verdict was unfavorable to McGregor, he will not face imprisonment due to the fact that the court proceedings were civil rather than criminal, following a decision by Ireland's director of public prosecutions not to bring criminal charges against him.

James Lawrence, exonerated of the charges

On the other hand, James Lawrence, a friend of the wrestler and also a defendant in this case, was exonerated of the accusations of sexual assault related to the same facts.

The voice of the plaintiff

After learning of the decision, Hand stated: "To all the victims of sexual assault, I hope my story is a reminder that you have a voice and to keep on fighting for justice."

Hand also expressed that the incident had a profound impact on her life, her daughter's life and the lives of her loved ones, but she said she felt ready to start rebuilding her future after the ruling.

The context of the case

Nikita Hand's complaint claimed that McGregor sexually assaulted her in December 2018 after a night of partying that included alcohol and drug use. According to her testimony, she does not recall having relations with James Lawrence, the second defendant, and called part of the defense's accounts "made-up stories."

McGregor, who attended the trial along with his partner Dee Devlin and other family members, denied the accusations and assured that the relations were consensual. During the trial, his defense presented images from hotel security cameras that they claimed showed Hand in a festive attitude and with no signs of resistance.

The jury also evaluated medical evidence presented by the plaintiff, which included internal injuries and bruises. In addition, a healthcare professional testified to having to remove a tampon with forceps after the incident, which bolstered Hand's allegations.