Authorities arrest three illegal immigrants accused of child rape in Massachusetts

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that it arrested at least three illegal immigrants accused of child rape in Massachusetts. The cases are known at the time that the governor of the state, Maura Healey, assured that her government would not cooperate with the plans of safe migration that has the president-elect, Donald Trump.

One of the accused was identified as Mynor Stiven De Paz-Munoz, 21, a Guatemalan citizen. He faces a charge of rape of a minor by force and indecent assault. The incident, according to authorities, occurred Nov. 12 in Great Barrington.

ICE detailed that De Paz-Munoz entered the country illegally on Sept. 24, 2020, near Eagle Pass, Texas. The Border Patrol released him with a notice to appear before a judge from the Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review.

In addition, it was learned that the Great Barrington Police Department arrested De Paz-Muñoz on Feb. 29, 2024, for rape of a minor and battery of a person 14 years of age or older. At that time, Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston (ERO) filed an immigration detainer with the Great Barrington Police Department following De Paz-Munoz's arrest.

However, the ICE detainer was ignored and De Paz-Munoz was released on bond before ERO Boston officers could respond and detain him. Now, the Berkshire County Superior Court charged De Paz-Munoz with the offenses, which are still pending, and De Paz-Munoz remains in ERO custody.

The other case is a 42-year-old Colombian man charged with rape of a minor by force, statutory rape and aggravated rape against a minor. The illegal immigrant was identified as Billy Erney Buitrago-Bustos.

Buitrago Bustos entered the country on May 4, 2016, at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and was unable to leave under the terms of his visa.

The Great Barrington Police Department arrested Buitrago-Bustos on Oct. 8, 2023, for rape of a minor by force, statutory rape and aggravated rape. ERO Boston filed an immigration detainer with the Great Barrington Police Department following Buitrago-Bustos' arrest. On Oct. 12, 2023, the Southern Berkshire District Court prosecuted Buitrago-Bustos on the charges and ordered him held without bail.

"The Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction in Pittsfield honored the immigration detainer and released Buitrago-Bustos into the custody of ERO Boston Nov. 15 after he posted bail. ERO Boston issued Buitrago-Bustos a notice to appear before a Department of Justice Executive Office of Immigration Review judge. Buitrago-Bustos remains in ERO custody," ICE highlighted.

The latest case is that of Alexandre Romao De Oliveira in Methuen. De Oliveira, 41, is a Brazilian alien fugitive convicted of rape of a minor in Brazil. On February 10, 2022, the First Criminal Court of Jaru, in Rondônia, Brazil, sentenced Romao De Oliveira to 14 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor. However, Romao De Oliveira escaped from Brazil before serving his sentence. On April 16, 2022, he illegally crossed the border into the United States near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.