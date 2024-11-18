Donald Trump surpasses Taylor Swift in followers on X, making his account the eighth most followed in the world

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump surpassed Taylor Swift to become the eighth most-followed account in the world on X (formerly Twitter). With nearly 95 million followers, Trump's return to the platform is a significant one, marking a strong comeback after his account was suspended in 2021d.

Trump returned to X (before the election) with a post that read:

President Trump will do everything he can to bring his unscripted message directly to the people, something the fake news media refuses to do. While Kamala Harris enjoys the luxury of hiding from the press, President Trump accepted Elon’s invitation to have an unfiltered conversation about his America First policies with voters and people around the world. The media can lie, but the numbers don’t: Americans are eager to hear from President Trump and his momentum is only growing as we get closer to November 5.

Swift at the time posted that she would support Kamala Harris. She signed off with an ironic, "With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady." This ending, was written in reference to comments made by JD Vance, Trump's VP.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election (...) I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I believe she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of her running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF and a woman's right to her own body for decades."

"With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady."