JD Vance on 'childless cat ladies' controversy: "This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming antifamily and antichildren"

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 27 de julio, 2024

After a week of controversy, full of criticism and third-party defenses, JD Vance came out to defend his comment that "childless cat ladies" had too much presence in American politics. A snippet of the words from three years ago, taken out of context, went viral. Actress Jennifer Aniston and Kamala Harris' daughter, Ella Emhoff, were among the well-known figures who came out to rebuke Vance's comment.

On Friday, the Ohio senator dismissed the criticism, saying his words had been taken out of context. Vance said the comment had been sarcastic and insisted in the same tone, "Obviously, I have nothing against cats." He also pointed out that what was important was the argument he was making: parents need to have a greater say in politics.

"The simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way," he stated on The Megyn Kelly Show. "I explicitly said in my remarks, despite the fact the media has lied about this, that this is not about criticizing people who for various reasons didn't have kids. This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child."

.@JDVance: I know the media wants to attack me and wants me to back down on this, Megyn, but the simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way.



It's not a criticism… pic.twitter.com/x1ZaLvxiAp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 26, 2024

The candidate doubled down on his social media with a post on X in which he took aim at the Harris campaign for taking a stand against helping families: