Hitman shoots soccer coach to death in broad daylight in Barcelona

Images of bystanders after the execution of the victim in Montgat. X / @josemavallejo .

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

A man has died this Friday in Barcelona, Spain, after being shot by another individual who fled the scene of the crime on a motorcycle. Spain was shocked after this crime that occurred in the municipality of Montgat in broad daylight in the street.

The victim was identified as David Caballero, who until 2022 was the coach of a local futsal team, Barceloneta Futsal. The events occurred when the victim was having breakfast on the terrace of a restaurant in the municipality of Montgat, located on the outskirts of Barcelona.

Local police authorities, the Mossos d'Esquadra, went to the scene in response to an emergency call and opened a homicide investigation.

It is known that at least one individual approached the victim while he was eating breakfast and fired at least one shot at point-blank range with a firearm, causing Caballero's death instantly. The suspect then fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The moments immediately after the attack were recorded by some passers-by, who were shocked to see the victim's body lying on the same chair on the terrace of the bar where he was having breakfast.

Authorities have set up roadblocks as part of a search-and-seizure operation for the culprits.

El Periódico, a local media outlet, cited police sources that point to a settling of scores as the motive for the attack. The victim had a background related to drug trafficking and the world of crime. The same source believes that the suspect is a male of South American origin.

This episode adds to the numerous events that attest to the deterioration of the city. In recent years, crime in various forms has grown in Barcelona due to inaction from authorities. It is today one of the ports of entry and distribution of drug trafficking in Europe.