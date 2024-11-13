Voz media US Voz.us
South Korean actor Song Jae-rim dies at age 39

The man was found by a friend with whom he had planned to have lunch. In addition, it was learned that no evidence of a crime was found at the scene. Authorities are investigating the death.

Actor Song Jae-rim at an event.Screenshot YouTube Korea Now.

Williams Perdomo

Authorities reported that South Korean actor Song Jae-rim was found dead in his Seoul apartment. He was 39 years old.

According to police, the actor was found by a friend with whom he had planned to have lunch. In addition, it was learned that no evidence of a crime was found at the scene and that there was a note in the apartment.

However, authorities are investigating the case. "Our initial investigation so far, has revealed no signs of criminal activity (...) Since the family did not want an autopsy, we will proceed with transferring the deceased to his family’s custody," police said in a statement to CNN.

The actor rose to fame for his portrayal of a royal guard in Moon Embracing the Sun and was best known for appearing on the reality show We Got Married. His most recent performance was in the musical La Rose De Versailles.

