Fernando Valenzuela, Dodgers legend, dies

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 23 de octubre, 2024

Mexican Fernando Valenzuela, one of the best pitchers in MLB history and one of the great legends of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died at 63 after spending several weeks in a Los Angeles hospital. He inspired the Fernandomania phenomenon during his time in the major league.

The news was confirmed by the California team through its social media profile: "Fernandomania forever.”

MLB also posted about Valenzuela's death.

Valenzuela's death comes three days before the start of the World Series, where his Dodgers will face the New York Yankees. MLB announced that the Mexican legend will be honored before the first game begins.

In addition to playing for the Dodgers, Valenzuela also played for the Baltimore Orioles, the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals. He also spent some time on several teams in the Mexican baseball league.