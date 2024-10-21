Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 21 de octubre, 2024

At least four people, including a child, were killed after a helicopter crashed into a radio tower in Houston. The incident occurred Sunday night.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred in the city's Greater East End neighborhood at 7:54 p.m.

Authorities did not detail how many people were on board or the age of the child. The families of the deceased have not been notified.

In addition, it was reported that following the collapse of the radio tower, a large grass fire broke out in the surrounding area. Authorities estimate that the size of the fire was equivalent to two to three city blocks. The radio tower was the only structure affected.

Meanwhile, Houston Mayor John Whitmire called the event a tragic scene. However, he stressed that it could have been more lethal due to the fire.

"The fireball pretty much was isolated," the mayor explained.