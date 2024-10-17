Columbia University once again lashes out against Israeli professor Shai Davidai and bans him from campus

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

Columbia business professor Shai Davidai was banned from campus last week after clashing with anti-Semitic vandals at a riot held for the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack.

In April, campus police officers banned him from campus and deactivated his access and identification card (a pass for school employees) of Professor Davidai who wanted to enter the campus through the place occupied by anti-Israeli students.

In September, Professor Davidai was threatened by a pro-Hamas imam during a lecture called Islamic Political Activism, organized by the Students for Justice in Palestine group. At that time, Muslim cleric Tom Facchine appeared in a video instructing the pro-Palestinian organization's members to act against Davidai, creating a situation "that would get him in trouble" and "neutralize him."

The university sent Davidai's attorney a letter explaining that the professor was banned from the school's premises because he allegedly harassed five faculty members during the activity.

"Threats of intimidation, harassment or other threatening behavior by University employees, including faculty members, will not be tolerated," the school stated in the letter Davidai provided to The Post.

Similarly, it was learned that the Davidai, who is conducting research and not teaching this semester, is not suspended and may return to campus after completing work conduct training and complying with the university's policies.

University officials referred to videos posted by Davidai in which he is seen asking university officials to bring order to anti-Israeli protesting vandals and to stop them from harassing him.

"You’re not keeping Jews safe (...) It shows how Columbia is run by petty individuals," Davidai said.

"Not a single professor has been fired or suspended since October 7 for antisemitism and support of terrorism," he added.