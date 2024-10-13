One dead, nine wounded in shooting at University of Tennessee

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 13 de octubre, 2024

A 24-year-old man was killed and nine other people were injured in a shooting at the University of Tennessee in Nashville. According to the local police department, the event occurred when an individual opened fire shortly before the start of a college football game between TSU and Eastern Illinois University at Nissan Stadium.

The wounded were transported to nearby hospitals

According to a university spokesman, the injured were treated and at least five of them were transported by firefighters to nearby hospitals. "Five of them were transported from the Nashville Fire Department to local hospitals. Five others were dropped off by private vehicles." One of the injured passed away from his injuries shortly after.

As the investigation continues, police reported that the shooter is believed to be among the wounded.