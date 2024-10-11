Colorado: Mechanical failure at Mollie Kathleen mine leaves one dead, 23 rescued

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de octubre, 2024

Colorado authorities rescued 23 people who were trapped in the Mollie Kathleen gold mine after an infrastructure failure. One person died in the accident.

Many of those trapped were tourists who were visiting the mine. "At approximately noon on October 10, 2024, Teller County Dispatch received a call requesting emergency assistance at the Mollie Kathleen Mine tourist attraction. When first responders arrived at the mine, it was determined that a malfunction occurred with the elevator that brings visitors into and out of the mine. No instability was created in the mine itself," the Teller County Sheriff's Office explained in a release.

At the time of the accident, 11 people were in the elevator, including two minors. This first group was able to be rescued quickly, although one of them died. Four needed medical assistance.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis regretted that one person died and conveyed his condolences to the family: "I am saddened to learn of the loss of a life in this tragic accident and my heart goes out to the family and loved ones during this difficult time."

A second group of 12 tourists were trapped inside the mine for several hours at low temperatures. After a few hours, they were able to get out after the elevator was repaired. None of them were injured.