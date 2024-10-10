Ethel Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s mother, dies at 96

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 10 de octubre, 2024

Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy and mother of former independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., died Thursday after suffering a stroke, a family member confirmed to the media.

Ethel Kennedy was 96 years old and was admitted in the previous days after suffering some health complications. One of her grandsons, Joe Kennedy III, published a statement on social media to announce the news along with some words dedicated to his grandmother.

Joe Kennedy especially highlighted Ethel's dedication to civil rights, as well as her sacrifice and dedication for her 11 children and more than 30 grandchildren, raised after the assassination of her husband, former U.S. Attorney General and Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

Ethel Kennedy was the matriarch of the Kennedy family and the final survivor of a generation that met a fatal end in the middle of the last century. As the chronicles of the time report, Ethel was with Robert F. Kennedy when he was assassinated at the Ambassador Hotel after winning the Democratic primary in California.